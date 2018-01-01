Coit Cleaning & Restoration Services
Carpet, upholstery, drapery, grout & air-duct cleaning
Founded
1950
Franchising Since
1966 (52 Years)
Corporate Address
897 Hinckley Rd.
Burlingame, CA 94010
CEO
Robert Kearn
Parent Company
Coit Drapery Cleaners Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,750 - $164,350
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Coit Cleaning & Restoration Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Coit Cleaning & Restoration Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
Since Coit's inception in 1950, the company has expanded into many areas of residential cleaning, including carpet, upholstery and air duct cleaning. The company recently began offering maintenance for hardwood and stone floors, tile and countertops.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming, Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Canada, Mexico, South America