Critter Control Inc.
Wildlife management, pest control
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
9435 E. Cherry Bend Rd.
Traverse City, MI 49684
CEO
Gene Iarocci
Parent Company
Critter Control Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$23,725 - $94,575
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$11,000 - $47,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Critter Control Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee & 100% financing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
5 days
Additional Training:
At existing franchise locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3
Today Critter Control franchisees provide environmentally-sound wildlife and pest management solutions. The company also specializes in pest and animal exclusion services, animal and pest damage repair, attic restoration and insulation. In 2011, the company introduced Critter Control Home Services, offering environmentally-safe roof, patio and siding cleaning services.