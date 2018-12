While working as a chimney cleaner in 1982, Kevin Clark was often asked to remove animals from chimneys. Seeing the need for such services, Clark formed Clark's Critter Control to remove animals from chimneys, attics, decks and other areas for home owners and businesses. Critter Control began franchising in 1987.

Today Critter Control franchisees provide environmentally-sound wildlife and pest management solutions. The company also specializes in pest and animal exclusion services, animal and pest damage repair, attic restoration and insulation. In 2011, the company introduced Critter Control Home Services, offering environmentally-safe roof, patio and siding cleaning services.