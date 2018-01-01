Decor&You
About
Founded

1994

Franchising Since

1998 (20 Years)

Corporate Address

900 Main St. S., Bldg. 2
Southbury, CT 06488

CEO

Karen Powell

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$49,620 - $343,920

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Decor&You offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Decor&You has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Classroom Training:

5 days

Additional Training:

Home-based virtual training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Bio
Karen Powell and Josie Cicerale started Decor & More, an interior decorating business made up of independent homebased decorators, in 1994. To help their company grow, the partners decided to franchise their concept and in 1998 launched the Decor&You franchise program.

Decor & You franchisees work with owners and renters of homes and condominiums, using furnishings, carpets, wall and window coverings and other elements to change the looks of kitchens, bedrooms, offices and more.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $49,620 High - $343,920
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

