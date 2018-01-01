Decor&You
Decorating services and products
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
900 Main St. S., Bldg. 2
Southbury, CT 06488
CEO
Karen Powell
Initial Investment ⓘ
$49,620 - $343,920
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Decor&You offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Decor&You has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
5 days
Additional Training:
Home-based virtual training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Decor & You franchisees work with owners and renters of homes and condominiums, using furnishings, carpets, wall and window coverings and other elements to change the looks of kitchens, bedrooms, offices and more.