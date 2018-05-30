DivaDance
Adult dance classes and parties
DivaDance
Adult dance classes and parties
About
1600 Lake Air Dr., #122
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
1600 Lake Air Dr., #122
Waco, TX 76710
CEO
Jami Stigliano
Parent Company
DivaDance Company
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$32,500 - $45,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,000 - $22,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%+
Financing Options
DivaDance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $32,500 High - $45,750
Units
+50.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.