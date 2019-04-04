Dog Haus Worldwide
Hot dogs, sausages, burgers
Dog Haus Worldwide
Hot dogs, sausages, burgers

About
Founded

2010

Franchising Since

2013 (6 Years)

Corporate Address

22 Central Ct.
Pasadena, CA 91105

CEO

Hagop Giragossian

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$366,000 - $823,100

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Dog Haus Worldwide has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

165 hours

Classroom Training:

39 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

40

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $366,000 High - $823,100
Units
+24.0%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +210.0%+21 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 3rd, 2019
