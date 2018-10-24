The Dog Stop
Dog care services and products
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
80 26th St., #200
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
CEO
Jesse Coslov
Initial Investment ⓘ
$254,650 - $488,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$47,000 - $47,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Dog Stop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 12