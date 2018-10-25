The Dog Wizard
Dog training
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
401 Hawthorne Ln., #110-207
Charlotte, NC 28204
CEO
Gretchen Hollifield
Initial Investment ⓘ
$50,450 - $67,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$38,000 - $38,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
The Dog Wizard offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
The Dog Wizard has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
119 hours
Classroom Training:
47 hours
Additional Training:
Annual seminars
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 1