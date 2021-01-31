This company's data may be out of date.
- Total Units
-
N/A Yearly Data not available
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$127K - $153K
Company Overview
Interested in opening a Ecomaids?
If you want to know if Ecomaids is the right franchise for you, we’re here to help you start the process of opening this business.
About Ecomaids
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Residential Cleaning, Maintenance, Commercial Cleaning
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- Happinest
- Leadership
- Lindsay Dellasega, CEO
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
- Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ecomaids franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000 - $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $126,750 - $152,815
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $119,750 - $166,300
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $119,750 - $166,300
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Interested in opening a Ecomaids? Interested in opening a Ecomaids?
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Ecomaids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
- Third Party Financing
- Ecomaids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 25 hours
- Additional Training
- Weekly phone/videoconference training
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in opening a Ecomaids? We can help you with that!
If you want to know if Ecomaids is the right franchise for you, we’re here to help you start the process of opening this business.
About Us
Consumers are becoming more and more ecologically conscious and aware of their own carbon footprints. Brands that do not stay on top of their “green game” by committing to sustainable practices risk losing even the most loyal of customers.
ecomaids has started a green movement with their entirely green, eco-friendly, and science-based cleaning business model. We are poised to grow rapidly nationwide and have prime markets available today for development. In house financing available for upfront investment to qualified candidates. Veteran, first responder and minority discounts also available. If you are looking for a prosperous full-time business with a recurring revenue stream and strong retention rates, while making a positive contribution to your community and the environment, look no further. It’s rare for cleaning companies to create a strong relationship with the people that they serve. But at ecomaids, that personal connection has become the norm.
For ecomaids, going above and beyond to ensure its clients receive the best possible service begins and ends with the brand's commitment to being environmentally conscious—all of ecomaids’ cleaning products are non-toxic and are designed to be safe for the whole family. Our focus on killing viruses has made ecomaids the easy and smart choice for clients.
For owners, we provide corporate driven lead generation, a national sales center and dedicated support services to help you manage growth and give you the ability to manage your teams…all while cutting down on cost. There has never been a better time to start your ecomaids franchise than right now!
Both residential and light commercial businesses are using our green services to disinfect and safely clean their properties. Our goal is to help our clients feel reassured that their spaces are both clean and safe from viruses, further protecting their families, pets and patrons without the use of harmful chemicals.
Start your own business with extensive training and support from an experienced team with a track record of building a highly successful national home services brand that is now a “household name.” ecomaids provides a service that improves the quality of life for people in your community as well as employing local community members.
Top 10 Reasons Why ecomaids is the Right Business Investment
As one of the most disruptive new franchise opportunities in America, successful individuals like you chose ecomaids for business ownership for various reasons:
- High demand space with a focus on green, all natural and science-based cleaning protocols.
- Low Investment under $150,000
- Extensive training and personalized support
- $10,000 discount to Veterans, First Responders and Minorities
- In-house financing for up to half of initial investment
- Recurring revenue business
- World class branding and marketing to stay top of mind
- Robust technology and back office management system
- Well-funded franchisor positioned for rapid growth nationwide
- Unique differentiator in proven industry
Ideal Candidate
We are looking for franchise partners who are motivated and ready to make a commitment to their future and the future of ecomaids.
This is a tremendous opportunity for someone looking to build a big business all while growing an asset or a legacy to pass along. Our candidates are comfortable with managing and inspiring teams as well as networking with other business owners in their local communities.
We are looking for business minded individuals that take pride in providing prompt, high quality ongoing services as well as a passion to make their community a safer and healthier place to live.
Interested in opening a Ecomaids?
If you want to know if Ecomaids is the right franchise for you, we’re here to help you start the process of opening this business.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Find opportunities in the crisis and grow your business model
Santas Alitas is a Mexican restaurant-bar franchise that opened 21 new branches amid the pandemic. Here we tell you its secrets.
The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2021
Our predictions for the types of franchise opportunities set up to succeed in the year ahead.
New Licensing Agreement Paves Road for Subway-Branded Products
Subway announced a partnership with the Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG) to create licensed products.
How Taco Bell Became 2020's Top Franchise
Taco Bell endured years of falling sales without ever letting the struggle show, and the effort paid off: The master of hype finally scored #1 on our Franchise 500 list.
Servpro's Business Is Booming As It Helps Clean Up Covid
The #10 company on our Franchise 500 list is used to cleaning up after hurricanes and fires. Now it adds "virus cleanup" to its CV.
7-Eleven's Winning Pandemic Plan: Extra Toilet Paper, Beer Delivery, and Lots Of Convenience
The #9 company on our Franchise 500 list calmed customers' pandemic fears with in-stock toilet paper and plenty of delivery options.