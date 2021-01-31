Ecomaids
Want to open a Ecomaids?

This company's data may be out of date.

If this is your company, please email franchise@entrepreneur.com to request instructions on how to update your listing.
Total Units
N/A Yearly Data not available
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$127K - $153K

Company Overview

Interested in opening a Ecomaids?

If you want to know if Ecomaids is the right franchise for you, we’re here to help you start the process of opening this business.

About Ecomaids

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Maintenance, Commercial Cleaning
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Happinest
Leadership
Lindsay Dellasega, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

Franchisor Information

Social
Twitter Facebook Instagram LinkedIn
Corporate Address
142 State Rte. 34
Holmdel, NY 07733
Corporate Address: Ecomaids

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ecomaids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment
$126,750 - $152,815
Net Worth Requirement
$119,750 - $166,300
Cash Requirement
$119,750 - $166,300
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Interested in opening a Ecomaids?

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Ecomaids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
Ecomaids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Additional Training
Weekly phone/videoconference training
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Interested in opening a Ecomaids? We can help you with that!

If you want to know if Ecomaids is the right franchise for you, we’re here to help you start the process of opening this business.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

From the Advertiser

About Us

Consumers are becoming more and more ecologically conscious and aware of their own carbon footprints. Brands that do not stay on top of their “green game” by committing to sustainable practices risk losing even the most loyal of customers.

ecomaids has started a green movement with their entirely green, eco-friendly, and science-based cleaning business model. We are poised to grow rapidly nationwide and have prime markets available today for development. In house financing available for upfront investment to qualified candidates. Veteran, first responder and minority discounts also available. If you are looking for a prosperous full-time business with a recurring revenue stream and strong retention rates, while making a positive contribution to your community and the environment, look no further. It’s rare for cleaning companies to create a strong relationship with the people that they serve. But at ecomaids, that personal connection has become the norm.

For ecomaids, going above and beyond to ensure its clients receive the best possible service begins and ends with the brand's commitment to being environmentally conscious—all of ecomaids’ cleaning products are non-toxic and are designed to be safe for the whole family. Our focus on killing viruses has made ecomaids the easy and smart choice for clients.

For owners, we provide corporate driven lead generation, a national sales center and dedicated support services to help you manage growth and give you the ability to manage your teams…all while cutting down on cost. There has never been a better time to start your ecomaids franchise than right now!

Both residential and light commercial businesses are using our green services to disinfect and safely clean their properties. Our goal is to help our clients feel reassured that their spaces are both clean and safe from viruses, further protecting their families, pets and patrons without the use of harmful chemicals.

Start your own business with extensive training and support from an experienced team with a track record of building a highly successful national home services brand that is now a “household name.” ecomaids provides a service that improves the quality of life for people in your community as well as employing local community members.

Top 10 Reasons Why ecomaids is the Right Business Investment

As one of the most disruptive new franchise opportunities in America, successful individuals like you chose ecomaids for business ownership for various reasons:

  • High demand space with a focus on green, all natural and science-based cleaning protocols.
  • Low Investment under $150,000
  • Extensive training and personalized support
  • $10,000 discount to Veterans, First Responders and Minorities
  • In-house financing for up to half of initial investment
  • Recurring revenue business
  • World class branding and marketing to stay top of mind
  • Robust technology and back office management system
  • Well-funded franchisor positioned for rapid growth nationwide
  • Unique differentiator in proven industry

Ideal Candidate

We are looking for franchise partners who are motivated and ready to make a commitment to their future and the future of ecomaids.

This is a tremendous opportunity for someone looking to build a big business all while growing an asset or a legacy to pass along. Our candidates are comfortable with managing and inspiring teams as well as networking with other business owners in their local communities.

We are looking for business minded individuals that take pride in providing prompt, high quality ongoing services as well as a passion to make their community a safer and healthier place to live.

Interested in opening a Ecomaids?

If you want to know if Ecomaids is the right franchise for you, we’re here to help you start the process of opening this business.

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchises

Find opportunities in the crisis and grow your business model

Santas Alitas is a Mexican restaurant-bar franchise that opened 21 new branches amid the pandemic. Here we tell you its secrets.

Marisol García Fuentes

Marisol García Fuentes

· 8 min read
Franchises

The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2021

Our predictions for the types of franchise opportunities set up to succeed in the year ahead.

Tracy Stapp Herold

Tracy Stapp Herold

· 15+ min read
Retail

New Licensing Agreement Paves Road for Subway-Branded Products

Subway announced a partnership with the Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG) to create licensed products.

Entrepreneur en Español

Entrepreneur en Español

· 1 min read
Franchise 500

How Taco Bell Became 2020's Top Franchise

Taco Bell endured years of falling sales without ever letting the struggle show, and the effort paid off: The master of hype finally scored #1 on our Franchise 500 list.

Maggie Ginsberg

Maggie Ginsberg

· 15 min read
Franchise 500

Servpro's Business Is Booming As It Helps Clean Up Covid

The #10 company on our Franchise 500 list is used to cleaning up after hurricanes and fires. Now it adds "virus cleanup" to its CV.

Clint Carter

Clint Carter

· 3 min read
Franchise 500

7-Eleven's Winning Pandemic Plan: Extra Toilet Paper, Beer Delivery, and Lots Of Convenience

The #9 company on our Franchise 500 list calmed customers' pandemic fears with in-stock toilet paper and plenty of delivery options.

Clint Carter

Clint Carter

· 3 min read
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 23rd, 2020
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing