Enviro-Master Int'l. Franchise LLC
Restroom hygiene products and services
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
5200 77 Center Dr., #500
Charlotte, NC 28217
CEO
Patrick Swisher
Initial Investment ⓘ
$172,300 - $298,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $90,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Enviro-Master Int'l. Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1