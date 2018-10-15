Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Oil changes, tire services, tune-ups, repairs
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
1880 Southpark Dr.
Birmingham, AL 35244
CEO
Ricky Brooks
Parent Company
Golden Gate Capital
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,863,000 - $2,716,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
324 hours
Classroom Training:
12 hours
Additional Training:
At training centers
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is ranked #120 in the Franchise 500!
In 1996, franchisees Joe Watson and Ricky Brooks purchased Express Oil Change from Lunceford and began expanding the company into Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas. Two years later, the company purchased Tune-Up Clinics, a 28-store chain based in Atlanta. Twenty-five Tune-Up Clinic locations became Express Oil Change centers after the purchase.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas