Fish Window Cleaning Services Inc.
Window cleaning
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
200 Enchanted Pkwy.
Manchester, MO 63021
CEO
S. Michael Merrick
Initial Investment ⓘ
$83,225 - $146,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $59,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Fish Window Cleaning Services Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Webinars
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5
Fish Window Cleaning Services Inc. is ranked #193 in the Franchise 500!
After 20 years of cleaning windows, screens, gutters, skylights and chandeliers in the St. Louis, Missouri, area, the Merricks began franchising.