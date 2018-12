S. Michael Merrick had lost his job as a bank manager when the window washer for the branch said he was interested in selling his business. Merrick looked at the company's books and was impressed with what he saw--low overhead and virtually no inventory. In 1978 Merrick and his wife, Linda, purchased the company, renamed it, and Fish Window Cleaning was born.

After 20 years of cleaning windows, screens, gutters, skylights and chandeliers in the St. Louis, Missouri, area, the Merricks began franchising.