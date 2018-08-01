Freedom Boat Club
Membership boat clubs
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
990 Laguna Dr.
Venice, FL 34285
CEO
John Giglio
Parent Company
Freedom Franchise Systems LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$144,200 - $193,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$38,000 - $38,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Freedom Boat Club has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2