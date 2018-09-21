Gold's Gym
Health and fitness centers
Founded
1965
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
4001 Maple Ave., #200
Dallas, TX 75219
CEO
Brandon Bean
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,218,250 - $5,000,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Gold's Gym has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
5 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
Advanced training & staffing training