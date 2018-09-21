Bio

Bodybuilders training outside on Muscle Beach were the first customers for the original Gold's Gym when it opened in Venice, California, in 1965. Arnold Schwarznegger's movie "Pumping Iron" focused on Gold's Gym, propelling it into the spotlight in 1975. Gold's Gym has been franchising since 1980. In addition to running the health club facilities, franchisees sell Gold's Gym licensed apparel through their Pro Shops.