About
Founded

1965

Franchising Since

1980 (38 Years)

Corporate Address

4001 Maple Ave., #200
Dallas, TX 75219

CEO

Brandon Bean

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$2,218,250 - $5,000,500

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$400,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Gold's Gym has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  equipment

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

5 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Additional Training:

Advanced training & staffing training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Bio
Bodybuilders training outside on Muscle Beach were the first customers for the original Gold's Gym when it opened in Venice, California, in 1965. Arnold Schwarznegger's movie "Pumping Iron" focused on Gold's Gym, propelling it into the spotlight in 1975. Gold's Gym has been franchising since 1980. In addition to running the health club facilities, franchisees sell Gold's Gym licensed apparel through their Pro Shops.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $2,218,250 High - $5,000,500
Units
-0.6%-4 UNITS (1 Year) -0.3%-2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Leadership Lessons from the Mayor Who Put an Obese City on a Diet

Leadership Lessons from the Mayor Who Put an Obese City on a Diet

Mayor Cornett's citywide weight-loss challenge revived the town's small business scene, and revealed strategies for undertaking ambitious goals.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

