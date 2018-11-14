Green Home Solutions
Mold remediation and indoor air-quality services
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1014 Pennsylvania Ave.
Tyrone, PA 16686
CEO
Jeff Panella
Parent Company
JC Franchising Group LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$67,100 - $124,100
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-0.5%
Green Home Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off first-unit franchise fee; 30% off for all additional units
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
52 hours
Additional Training:
Certificate programs
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2