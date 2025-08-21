When Beth Copeland reflects on her career in senior care, the memories of her grandfather are never far from her mind. His final days — spent away from the home where he wanted to be — shaped her life's mission: Ensure that as many people as possible can age in place with dignity. "My 'why' was: I want to make sure anybody that wants to be at home can be at home," she says.

That personal drive has carried Copeland, a former nurse, from managing someone else's Griswold Home Care franchise to owning three territories across Delaware and Maryland, earning national recognition along the way. In 2024, Griswold named Griswold's Franchisee of the Year for her forward-thinking leadership, strong growth and her commitment to innovation.

From personal loss to professional calling

Copeland's entry into the industry wasn't planned. A move from Atlanta to the Delaware beaches to be closer to her aging parents led to a chance opportunity with longtime Griswold franchisee Mary Ann Murray, a protégé of company founder Jean Griswold. When Murray unexpectedly needed a new manager, Copeland stepped in. "She literally just handed me the keys and said, 'Go,'" Copeland recalls.

Over the next five years, she transitioned the business from an independent contractor model to full employment, gaining control over hiring, training and benefits — and cementing her belief that serving seniors means caring equally for caregivers. Around this time, she promised founder Jean Griswold she would carry forward the founder's vision: You charge the least you can. You pay them the most you can. Somewhere, there is a living to be made.

In 2019, Copeland purchased the Delaware territories she had been running. A year later, the pandemic tested every assumption about how to safely provide in-home care. While many operators shifted to virtual consultations, Copeland and her team kept showing up in person — with precautions — to maintain the personal connections they felt clients needed. That decision became a cornerstone of her growth strategy.

Embracing technology

Copeland's success also stems from her willingness to integrate technology that complements — rather than replaces — human interaction. In 2023, she implemented Sensi.AI, an audio-based artificial intelligence platform that monitors for safety and well-being in the home without using cameras. The system detects changes in routine, potential falls, or signs of distress, triggering real-time alerts for intervention.

"It's expensive, but I decided to do it and not up my fees, but offer it as part of our standard of care," she says. The results have been striking: since October 2023, her business has seen a 36% increase in gross revenue and handled 23 emergency calls that might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

Michael Slupecki, CEO of Griswold, says Copeland has struck the right balance between innovation and the personal nature of the work. "She's not going to let the personal aspects of this business change, this is just on top of all of that. She's bringing a different insight into what's going on with her clients and it's opening doors for her," he says.

Copeland has also adopted CareAcademy, a digital training platform that delivers state-compliant and skill-building courses to caregivers on demand. She credits it with improving retention by giving staff the tools and growth opportunities they say they want

Building relationships

Copeland attributes much of her growth to reframing marketing as relationship-building. Rather than simply dropping off brochures or making cold calls, she invests time in getting to know referral sources personally — often becoming friends with them. "The entire business is about relationships, and you have to think about it that way," she says.

This approach has allowed her to expand her team from just a few staffers to 15 office employees and many more caregivers. It has also helped her successfully add a third franchise territory on Maryland's Lower Eastern Shore in 2023. Her focus for the coming year is bringing that market up to the performance level of her Delaware operations.

Slupecki says her skill set makes her exceptional among franchise owners. "She's a great leader, and that's where it all starts," he says. "She has the nursing background to bring credibility in medical settings and the strategic experience to scale a business. That combination is rare and it's a big part of why she's been so successful."

Recognition and the road ahead

When Copeland was named Franchisee of the Year, she was genuinely surprised. She had assumed such awards went to newer, smaller franchisees who could post huge percentage gains more easily. Instead, the honor acknowledged her sustained growth, deep engagement with the franchise network, and commitment to Griswold's mission. "To be acknowledged for working with them and being successful, it meant a whole lot to me," she says.

Looking ahead, Copeland plans to continue refining her use of technology while expanding her Maryland territory's reach. She's watching closely for tools and services that can further enhance both client outcomes and caregiver satisfaction. Her goal: replicate her Delaware success without losing the personal, mission-driven approach that got her here.

For Copeland, every decision comes back to that defining moment with her grandfather — and the promise she made to the woman who started it all. "This business is entirely about relationships," she says, "when you promise something, you deliver — that's how you earn trust and keep it."

