I built my business on one core belief: people trust video. Or at least, they used to. Now, I am not so sure. Lately, I keep seeing more videos that look real but are not. Deepfakes. A.I.-generated avatars. At first, I was impressed by the technology. Now, I am concerned. If brands do not act soon, video — one of the most trust-rich tools in marketing — could lose its credibility entirely and I believe this collapse of trust is coming faster than we expect.

The story starts with why video works. For years, video connected brands and audiences at a human level. You could see a founder's voice crack while talking about their mission. You could watch a franchisee smile while telling the story of opening a new location. You could feel a CEO's passion as they described a vision for the future. Video built emotional connection because it was real. You believed what you saw.

Now, that line is blurring. With one prompt, an A.I. model can generate a testimonial or a leadership message that looks and sounds authentic. But the person on screen is not real, the voice is not theirs and the moment never happened. The risk is not just that A.I. video exists. It is that audiences will no longer be able to tell what is genuine. And when they cannot tell, they will stop trusting the entire medium.

I believe brands will soon face a choice. In the next few years, audiences will demand that video content be labeled clearly: human or not. Just as we expect to know if a product is organic or sustainably sourced, we will want to know if a video was created by a person or an algorithm. Brands that embrace this transparency will build trust, brands that do not will erode it.

At FranchiseFilming, we have always chosen to film real people. No scripts, no avatars, no green screens. We travel to locations, capture franchisees in their own environments and document their stories with care. I have filmed veterans who credit franchising with helping them rebuild their lives. Parents who opened businesses to leave a legacy for their children. Immigrants who built new lives through entrepreneurship. The power of these stories comes from their humanity. No A.I. model can replicate that. The pauses, the tears, the laughter — these are not things you can prompt into existence, they are earned through real experience.

This commitment to authenticity matters now more than ever. As A.I. content floods our feeds, brands will be tempted to chase efficiency over trust. I understand the appeal. A.I.-generated video is fast and inexpensive. But if you lose your audience's trust, no amount of speed or savings will make up for it. Trust, once lost, is nearly impossible to regain.

As leaders, we need to set the standard. That starts with labeling content clearly. If a video features an A.I.-generated voice or avatar, say so. If it features a real person, filmed on location, say that too. The more transparent we are, the more trust we preserve. And beyond labeling, we must recommit to telling human stories. Real stories still win, they always will. In the coming years, this will become a competitive advantage. In a world saturated with artificial content, authenticity will stand out. People want to connect with other people. They want to feel something genuine, they want to trust what they see.

The question is not whether A.I. video will continue to grow — it will. The question is whether we, as brand leaders, will have the courage to protect what makes video powerful in the first place: truth. If we do not, we risk turning one of marketing's most human tools into yet another source of skepticism.

I believe this is a moment for leadership. The brands that act now — that lead with honesty, transparency and real stories — will win in the long run. The ones that chase shortcuts will not. Video is still the most powerful storytelling tool we have, but only if people believe it.