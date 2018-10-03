The Human Bean Drive Thru
Specialty coffee
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
545 Rossanley Dr., #A
Medford, OR 97501
CEO
Tom Casey
Initial Investment ⓘ
$211,625 - $688,375
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
The Human Bean Drive Thru has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
100 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5
The Human Bean Drive Thru is ranked #336 in the Franchise 500!
The company's Farm Friendly Direct program encourages environmentally sustainable growing, harvesting and processing methods, rewarding the farmers the company works with by offering above-market prices and using the extra money to fund improvement projects in their communities.