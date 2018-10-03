The Human Bean Drive Thru
About
Founded

1998

Franchising Since

2002 (16 Years)

Corporate Address

545 Rossanley Dr., #A
Medford, OR 97501

CEO

Tom Casey

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$211,625 - $688,375

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000 - $300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000 - $150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Financing Options

The Human Bean Drive Thru has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

100 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

The Human Bean Drive Thru is ranked #336 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The Human Bean opened its first store in Ashland, Oregon, in 1998, and more locations were added throughout southern Oregon over the next five years. Franchising of the drive-thru espresso brand began in 2002.

The company's Farm Friendly Direct program encourages environmentally sustainable growing, harvesting and processing methods, rewarding the farmers the company works with by offering above-market prices and using the extra money to fund improvement projects in their communities.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $211,625 High - $688,375
Units
+3.2%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +30.6%+15 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 3rd, 2018
