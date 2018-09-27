i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
9410 Camden Field Pkwy.
Riverview, FL 33578-0519
CEO
Brian Sanders
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,500 - $69,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
i9 Sports offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
i9 Sports has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
21 hours
Classroom Training:
51.25 hours
Additional Training:
At secondary location, 2 days; optional refresher training available; webinars
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1