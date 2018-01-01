Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
3599 W. Lake Mary Blvd., #E
Lake Mary, FL 32746
CEO
Bianca Davis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$81,250 - $106,400
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $34,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
J'adore has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
19 hours
Classroom Training:
6.5 hours