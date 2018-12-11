The Joint Corp.
Chiropractic services
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
16767 N. Perimeter Dr., #240
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
CEO
Peter Holt
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$181,250 - $341,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
15% off first-unit franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
41 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5