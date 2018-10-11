Jomsom Staffing Services
Temporary and permanent staffing, employment services
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
4390 U.S. Hwy. 1, #203
Princeton, NJ 08540
CEO
Saurabh Agarwal
Initial Investment ⓘ
$84,100 - $128,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Jomsom Staffing Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Jomsom Staffing Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee & $5,000 toward local marketing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1