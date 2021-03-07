KickHouse

Kickboxing classes
Units as of 2021
33 Previous years N/A
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$248K - $495K
Company Overview

About KickHouse

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Recreation
Founded
2020
Parent Company
Camac Partners
Leadership
Eric Shahinian, Managing Partner

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
33 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
931 Lexington Dr.
Rockwall, TX 75087
Corporate Address: KickHouse

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a KickHouse franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$248,000 - $495,000
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
13.5 hours
Classroom Training
11 hours
Additional Training
Virtual training
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where KickHouse landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

