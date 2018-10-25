Launch Trampoline Park
Trampoline parks/entertainment centers
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
920 Bald Hill Rd., #B
Warwick, RI 02886
CEO
Derek Charello
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,113,285 - $2,828,080
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$800,000 - $1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Launch Trampoline Park has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
67 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours