Lightbridge Academy
Childcare/early learning
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
116 Grand St., 2nd Fl.
Iselin, NJ 08830
CEO
Gaetano Falzarano
Parent Company
Lightbridge Franchise Co. LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$541,228 - $5,020,735
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Lightbridge Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
28 hours
Classroom Training:
110 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
32
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Delaware, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia