Lil' Angels Photography
School, childcare, and family photography
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 2426
Cleveland, TN 37320
CEO
Paul Kimball
Initial Investment ⓘ
$41,263 - $45,780
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$15,000 - $20,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$28,500 - $28,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Lil' Angels Photography offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Lil' Angels Photography has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee and equipment package
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Regional & annual convention
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1