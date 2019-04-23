Maid Right
Residential cleaning

Maid Right
Residential cleaning

About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2013 (7 Years)

Corporate Address

630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., #200
Charlottesville, VA 22911

Leadership

Paul Flick, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$99,375 - $141,500

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$36,875 - $79,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$60,000 - $60,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Maid Right has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

4 hours

Classroom Training:

76 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $99,375 High - $141,500
Units
+4.5%+0 UNITS (1 Year) -24.1%-7 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada

