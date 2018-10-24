Metal Supermarkets
Metal stores
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
520 Abilene Dr., 2nd Fl.
Mississauga, ON L5T 2H7
CEO
Stephen Schober
Initial Investment ⓘ
$216,500 - $403,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $350,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-2%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Metal Supermarkets has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5