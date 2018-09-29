Monkey Joe's Parties & Play
Family entertainment centers
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
1720 Peachtree St. N.W.. #1028
Atlanta, GA 30309
CEO
Daryl Dollinger
Initial Investment ⓘ
$699,425 - $1,484,129
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Monkey Joe's Parties & Play has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
21 hours
Classroom Training:
42 hours
Monkey Joe's is part of Big Game Brands, which also franchises The Flying Biscuit Cafe.