Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bundt cakes
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
4560 Belt Line, #201
Addison, TX 75001
CEO
Kyle Smith
Parent Company
Nothing Bundt Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$392,875 - $545,475
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Nothing Bundt Cakes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
4 weeks
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20