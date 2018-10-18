Parisi Speed School
Parisi Speed School
Youth sports performance training
About
Founded

1992

Franchising Since

2005 (13 Years)

Corporate Address

516 Commerce St.
Wyckoff, NJ 07417

CEO

Dr. Paul Staples

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$28,750 - $57,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$20,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$3,500 - $6,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$400-$600/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$600/mo.

Financing Options

Parisi Speed School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

Free tactical marketing or business support for six months

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Bio
Bill Parisi started Parisi Speed School in 1992 by offering free clinics and seminars on speed training and motivation for high school athletes. The next year, he opened a 3,000 square-foot personal training studio in Wyckoff, New Jersey, to offer youth sports performance training. Over the years, he opened three more faciltiies, combining health clubs with Parisi Speed Schools. He began franchising the concept in 2005. Parisi Speed Schools offer training to improve speed, coordination, agility, flexibility and endurance for children 7-years-old and up, adults, and even professional athletes.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $28,750 High - $57,000
Units
+1.1%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +15.9%+13 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
