Units as of 2020
2 (1 added in 3 years)
50.0%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$137K - $379K

Company Overview

About Pink Bean Coffee

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Miscellaneous Baked Goods
Founded
2013
Leadership
Bonnie J. Souza, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
202 Slades Ferry Ave.
Somerset, MA 02726
Corporate Address: Pink Bean Coffee

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pink Bean Coffee franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$136,550 - $379,025
Net Worth Requirement
$29,900
Cash Requirement
$29,900
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pink Bean Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
70-145 hours
Classroom Training
19 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pink Bean Coffee landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
