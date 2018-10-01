Pizza Factory Inc.
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
49430 Rd. 426, #D
Oakhurst, CA 93644
CEO
Mary Jane Riva
Parent Company
Pizza Factory, Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$372,000 - $562,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
272 hours
Classroom Training:
23 hours
Additional Training:
At training store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10
When Danny and Carol Wheeler opened the first restaurant near Yosemite National Park, it was called Danny's Red Devil Pizza. A name change and a few years later, the first franchise was opened with the help of Ron and Joyce Willey.
Current president/CEO Mary Jane Riva purchased the Pizza Factory franchise in 2012.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington