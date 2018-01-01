Quaker Steak & Lube
Chicken wings, burgers, salads, steaks
Founded
1974
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
24601 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake, OH 44145
CEO
Thomas O'Brien
Parent Company
TravelCenters of America
Initial Investment ⓘ
$473,500 - $4,106,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$3,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
336 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
100 - 125
The company began franchising in 1997, and new locations continue to use vintage cars in their decor. The menu includes chicken wings, steaks, hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, ribs, appetizers, desserts and more.