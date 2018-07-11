RedLine Athletics Franchising LLC
Youth athletic training centers
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
8377 E. Hartford Dr., #105
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
CEO
John Leonesio
Initial Investment ⓘ
$218,275 - $337,525
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
RedLine Athletics Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
11.5 hours
Classroom Training:
26.75 hours