Bio

Daniel Kim opened the first Red Mango store in 2007, near the University of California in Los Angeles and quickly began franchising the frozen yogurt shop. Red Mango's menu has since expanded to include fruit smoothies, cold-squeezed juices, salads, wraps and other light fare in addition to its all-natural frozen yogurts, which are available in original tart or a rotating variety of other flavors, and with a variety of fruit, nut and other toppings.