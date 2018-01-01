Renters Warehouse USA LLC
Property management
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
4950 78th St. W.
Minnetonka, MN 55345
CEO
Brenton Hayden
Parent Company
Renters Warehouse
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,510 - $106,785
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$105,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$105,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Renters Warehouse USA LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Renters Warehouse USA LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3