About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2006 (12 Years)

Corporate Address

43 Country Rd. 537 W.
Colts Neck, NJ 07722

CEO

Eric Casaburi

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$944,000 - $1,592,250

Net-worth Requirement

$1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$69,000 - $69,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Retro Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

50 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10 - 20

Bio
Founded by Eric Casaburi in 2002, New Jersey-based Retro Fitness began franchising in 2006. Retro Fitness gyms feature cardio equipment, circuit training equipment, movie theaters that play '80's films, weights, personal training, tanning, group fitness, a Retro Blends smoothie bar, supplements, and chiropractic services.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $944,000 High - $1,592,250
Units
+0.7%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +34.5%+38 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Franchise Articles

Former New York Times Pressman Worked Out a Strong Career Change in Mid-Life With Retro Fitness

Former New York Times Pressman Worked Out a Strong Career Change in Mid-Life With Retro Fitness

At 38, Warren De Stefano said goodbye to newspapers and hello to a unique gym franchise, helping disabled military veterans along the way.
Erin Schultz | 9 min read
5 Ways Tech Is Forever Changing Fitness Franchises

5 Ways Tech Is Forever Changing Fitness Franchises

With apps, wearable tech and the ability to micromanage franchisees across the country, tech is giving fitness chains new ways to flex their business muscle.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Report: Franchise Establishments to Post Biggest Growth Since the Recession

Report: Franchise Establishments to Post Biggest Growth Since the Recession

The International Franchising Association predicts that franchise growth and job creation will outpace the wider economy in 2014.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 24th, 2018
