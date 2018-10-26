SAFE Homecare
Senior care
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
7941 East 51st St.
Tulsa, OK 74145
CEO
Jeff Krueger
Parent Company
SHC Global LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,400 - $132,180
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
SAFE Homecare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training as needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5