Schooley Mitchell
Telecom and merchant services consulting
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
1030 Erie St.
Stratford, ON N4Z 0A1
Initial Investment ⓘ
$54,000 - $64,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$51,500 - $51,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Schooley Mitchell has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
5 days