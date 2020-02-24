Send Me A Trainer
In-home personal training

About
Founded

2007

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

1775 Tysons Blvd.
Tysons, VA 22102

CEO

Bary El-Yacoubi

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$49,099 - $84,799

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$15,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$34,999 - $34,999

Ongoing Royalty Fee

9%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Send Me A Trainer has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

6 hours

Classroom Training:

15 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $49,099 High - $84,799
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

