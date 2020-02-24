2007
2019 (1 Years)
1775 Tysons Blvd.
Tysons, VA 22102
Bary El-Yacoubi
$49,099 - $84,799
$50,000
$15,000 - $50,000
$34,999 - $34,999
9%
1%
Send Me A Trainer has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
$5,000 off franchise fee
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
6 hours
15 hours
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.