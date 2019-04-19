Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar
Oyster bar/seafood restaurants
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar
Oyster bar/seafood restaurants

About
Founded

2007

Franchising Since

2014 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

201 N. Front St., #203
Wilmington, NC 28401

CEO

Jonathan Weathington

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$234,200 - $541,350

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$37,500 - $37,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

64 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

20

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $234,200 High - $541,350
Units
+16.7%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +133.3%+8 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 18th, 2019
