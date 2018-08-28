Signarama
Signs
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
CEO
Ray Titus
Parent Company
United Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$110,013 - $295,520
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-2%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Signarama has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10-50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
28.75 hours
Classroom Training:
56 hours
Additional Training:
Technical and marketing setup
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3