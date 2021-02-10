- Total Units
-
449 449 added in 3 years44%
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$4K - $9K
Company Overview
Are you looking for guidance and expert advice?
Entrepreneur Franchise Advisors will guide you through the franchising process from start to finish, for FREE.
About Sign Gypsies
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services, Services (Other),
- Founded
- 2014
- Parent Company
- Sign Gypsies Franchising
- Leadership
- Stacey Hess, Founder/President
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (1 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 16
- Where seeking
- Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states:
- # of Units
- 449
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sign Gypsies franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $550 - $550
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $3,550 - $9,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Term of Agreement
- 1 year
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Are you unsure which franchise is right for you? Are you unsure which franchise is right for you?
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 7.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Buying a franchise is hard, we make it easy
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help make your franchise dreams a reality. They’ll provide guidance and support throughout your journey to make the process of opening a franchise seamless.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Sign Gypsies.
Budget Blinds LLC
- Title
- Miscellaneous Services
- Role
- Ranked #12
uBreakiFix
- Title
- Miscellaneous Services
- Role
- Ranked #18
Caring Transitions
- Title
- Miscellaneous Services
- Role
- Ranked #497
Blue Moon Franchise Systems LLC
- Title
- Miscellaneous Services
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Free Food and Awesome Deals for Your Last-Minute Big Game Party
Today's game will be different in many respects, but that doesn't mean you can't continue the rich tradition of stuffing your face!
How Taco Bell Is Becoming the World's Most Innovative Franchise
Let's take a glimpse at how the fast-food giant has maintained its globally iconic position.
A Digital Revolution Is Coming to Franchising. These Franchises Are Best-Prepared for What's Next.
Powered by venture capital and Silicon Valley ingenuity, tech companies are finding new ways to make franchise systems faster, more efficient and better equipped to flourish during uncertain times.
Is Starting a Franchise From Home a Good (and Sustainable) Idea?
As Americans began working at their kitchen tables last year, a new kind of marketplace formed: Home-based workers were increasingly relying upon home-based franchisees. But what happens when everyone is allowed back into the office?
This Restaurant Just Launched 8 New Brands. Sales Boomed.
To boost sales during the pandemic, the founders of Dog Haus flooded the delivery apps with virtual restaurants that operate out of existing franchise kitchens. They've been so valuable that they're now here to stay.
Seal the Deal on the Golf Course When You Show Off Your Perfect Swing
This golf training aid can help fix your game.