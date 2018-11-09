Spring Touch Lawn & Pest Control
Lawn care, pest control, irrigation
Founded
1973
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
430 Ritt St.
St. Peter, MN 56082
Initial Investment ⓘ
$82,700 - $148,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Spring Touch Lawn & Pest Control has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee, or franchise-fee financing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
37 hours
Classroom Training:
34 hours
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin