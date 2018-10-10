Bio

SuperGreen Solutions is a brand of United Franchise Group, which also franchises Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Transworld Business Advisors, Jon Smith Subs, VentureX, and Paramount Tax. Franchisees sell and install energy-efficiency products, such as solar power systems, water heating and filtration systems, LED lighting, skylights, wind-power products, energy-management systems, and car-charging stations.