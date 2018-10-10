SuperGreen Solutions
Sustainability advisory services and energy-efficient products
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
CEO
Ray Titus
Parent Company
United Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$76,971 - $106,751
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$76,387 - $90,667
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$76,387 - $90,667
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
75 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3