About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2017 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

227 W. Fourth St.
Charlotte, NC 28202

CEO

Adam Cahill

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$79,000 - $141,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

to $2K/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$100-$300/mo.

Financing Options

Supply Pointe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

2 days

Classroom Training:

1 week

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $79,000 High - $141,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
