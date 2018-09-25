System4 Facility Services
Facility services management
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
4700 Rockside Rd., #610
Independence, OH 44131
CEO
Phillip Kubec
Initial Investment ⓘ
$155,900 - $373,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $800,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$125,000 - $300,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
1-6%
System4 Facility Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
System4 Facility Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
85 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
Seminars
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3