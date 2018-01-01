Taco Bueno
Mexican food
Founded
1967
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
300 E. John Carpenter Fwy.
Irving, TX 75062
CEO
Mike Roper
Parent Company
TPG Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$639,000 - $1,593,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$450,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Taco Bueno has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
200 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4