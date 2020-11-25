Talem Home Care & Placement Services
Talem Home Care & Placement Services
About
Founded

2012

Franchising Since

2015 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

80 Garden Center, #A6
Broomfield, CO 80020

Leadership

Jake Rankin, CEO/Founder

Parent Company

Talem Home Care & Placement Services

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$71,000 - $158,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$33,500 - $66,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5-8%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Financing Options

Talem Home Care & Placement Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Talem Home Care & Placement Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

34-223 hours

Classroom Training:

39-81 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $71,000 High - $158,500
Units
+50.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
franchise advisors promo

