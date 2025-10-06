The Small Hiring Change That Built Stronger Teams at My Company

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Résumés can’t reveal motivation, values, or cultural alignment — all of which drive long-term success.

Hesitation often hides fear. Acting with confidence and urgency builds momentum.

Trusting instincts and taking chances on unconventional candidates can lead to unexpected wins.

Entrepreneurs are always seeking scalable insights — those minor adjustments in process or mindset that yield outsized results. They don’t always come from significant investments or sweeping organizational overhauls. Sometimes, the most powerful shifts are subtle. For me, one such change came in the way I approached hiring.

From skills to cultural fit

During the Great Resignation, business leaders everywhere faced unprecedented turnover and fierce competition for talent. It forced all of us to take a hard look at how we recruit and retain. For me, the challenge wasn’t about moving too slowly or too quickly, it was about asking the right questions. Résumés only tell part of the story. I realized that to build the right team, I needed to go deeper: understanding motivations, values and how someone thinks through challenges.

That mindset shift changed everything. Instead of searching for the “perfect candidate,” I started focusing on whether someone was the right fit for our culture and vision. The conversations became less about checking boxes and more about really getting to know the person across the table. And the result? Stronger hires, more engaged teams and a process that feels far more aligned with how we want to lead at Anago.

Mindset shift

One of the first hires I made under this new mindset was a young professional who didn’t check every traditional box. On paper, they were relatively inexperienced in our industry. But the energy and curiosity they brought to the interview convinced me to take a chance. Within a year, they were leading a key project and delivering results well beyond expectations.

Another time, a recommended candidate had a few résumé gaps that would have previously made me pause. Instead of getting hung up on the gaps, I focused on cultural fit and growth potential. That person is now a senior team member, driving innovation and mentoring others.

Had I waited for “perfect,” I might have missed both.

Ripple effect

The effects went beyond filling open roles. Clearer, more instinct-driven hiring opened doors to candidates who might otherwise have been overlooked. Some became integral contributors, bringing fresh perspectives and driving innovation. Even those who weren’t long-term fits provided clarity and helped refine our approach to building teams.

Résumés and job descriptions only scratch the surface. To really build a strong team, I had to get beyond the skills and experience and focus on who the person is. What drives them? How do they think under pressure? Do their values align with ours? Can they thrive in a culture that’s about collaboration, accountability and forward motion?

When I started asking those questions, the conversations shifted. Interviews became less about proving qualifications and more about shared vision. Instead of chasing perfection on paper, I began to look for people who would grow with usand push us forward. By digging deeper in the hiring process (beyond skill sets), the organization gained stronger alignment and a team that truly fit our culture. That depth has been invaluable in driving progress and seizing opportunities.

Leadership lesson

The takeaway for fellow business leaders is simple: hesitation is costly. It may feel like caution, but too often it is fear in disguise. In hiring (and in many areas of business), waiting for certainty can mean missing the very opportunities that fuel growth. Leadership demands action. You will never have perfect information and not every decision will lead to a perfect outcome. But momentum matters. Acting on your best judgment, with confidence and urgency, is often more valuable than endlessly waiting for an ideal that doesn’t exist.

The tiny change that transformed my approach was not adopting a new system or process. It was permitting myself to move faster, trust my instincts and accept that progress requires risk. Once the dread disappeared, the results spoke for themselves: stronger teams, quicker growth and an organization better prepared to seize opportunities.

For leaders, the lesson is clear: sometimes the most impactful move is not inventing a new wheel – it’s simply having the confidence to roll it forward.